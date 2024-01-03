Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FG to begin passport automation in January 8

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said that the passport application automation process will begin operation on January 8, 2024.

The minister while inspecting facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, alongside the Comptroller General of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju, on Monday, confirmed that Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said that the ministry has commenced the training process that will lead to the live launching of the automation.

“We are good to go live. We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cult War In Edo Claim 30 Lives
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Cult War In Edo Claim 30 Lives

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A total of 30 people have...

Abducted LG chairman regains freedom in Nasarawa State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Mr Safiyanu Isah-Andaha, Chairman, Akwanga Local...

THE ROCK Returns To WWE …

News Wire News Wire -
CALLS OUT ROMAN REIGNS!!! Dwayne Johnson returned to the WWE...

Nigerian Students’ Union Urges Government to Reevaluate Certificate Suspension with a Nationalistic Lens

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cult War In Edo Claim 30 Lives

Security News 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A total of 30 people have...

Abducted LG chairman regains freedom in Nasarawa State

Security News 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Mr Safiyanu Isah-Andaha, Chairman, Akwanga Local...

THE ROCK Returns To WWE …

Other Sports 0
CALLS OUT ROMAN REIGNS!!! Dwayne Johnson returned to the WWE...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com