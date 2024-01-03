FG to begin passport automation in January 8

January 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said that the passport application automation process will begin operation on January 8, 2024.

The minister while inspecting facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, alongside the Comptroller General of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju, on Monday, confirmed that Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said that the ministry has commenced the training process that will lead to the live launching of the automation.

“We are good to go live. We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum.”. (www.naija247news.com).