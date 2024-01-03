Cult War In Edo Claim 30 Lives

January 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A total of 30 people have so far died in a recurring cult war between Eiye and Black Axe confraternity groups in Edo state.

The latest violence has claimed the life of a vigilante commander simply known as Osagie in Ekosodin community in the state.

The incident occurred at a Keke Napep park along the Benin-Ore express road in Ovia Northeast local government area.

Osagie’s untimely death prompted a surge in anxiety within the community. Security networks and community elders responded by imposing a ban on the traditional December 31 crossover night service, signalling the gravity of the situation.

The distressing event unfolded just a week after a similar incident claimed the life of another vigilante commander in Ogiso community, Oredo local government area, on Christmas Eve.

The resurgence of violence stems from the ongoing clash between the confraternity groups.

Police reports indicate the retrieval of deceased bodies from several areas, including Okhoro, Medical Stores, Uwelu, Siloko, and Ebvaeke, marking the grim toll of the escalating cult war.

The origins of this recent violence trace back to December 16, sparked by an organized Internet scam’s financial proceeds, where a targeted individual had seized the illicit gains.

This action prompted retaliatory actions from hoodlums searching for their target, culminating in an attack where the target’s mother was reportedly shot.

The reprisal attacks on Christmas Eve saw the death toll rise, claiming four lives initially and subsequently escalating with additional casualties.

The State Police spokesperson, SP. Chidi Nwabuzor affirmed a considerable number of arrests made among the suspected cult members.

Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara, reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to staunchly combat this surge in crime, emphasizing the imperative of restoring peace and tranquillity in the state.(www.naija247news.com).