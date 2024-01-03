Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military uniform have killed 12 persons and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The latest attack came barely two weeks after the insurgents perpetrated a similar attack in Chibok, where they killed two persons and looted food stuff in some houses before settling them ablaze.

Spokesperson of the Borno State command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, confirmed the attack on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, saying 12 corpses were recovered.

“The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured,” the PPRO said.

He said the police commissioner and other security heads had ordered discreet investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin
Next article
Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW vents...

Adebanjo Leads Afenifere Delegation To Condole wirh Akeredolu’s Widow in Ibadan

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 3,2024. The leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa....

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Entertainment 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila

Entertainment 0
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW vents...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com