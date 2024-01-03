Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

January 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military uniform have killed 12 persons and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The latest attack came barely two weeks after the insurgents perpetrated a similar attack in Chibok, where they killed two persons and looted food stuff in some houses before settling them ablaze.

Spokesperson of the Borno State command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, confirmed the attack on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, saying 12 corpses were recovered.

“The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured,” the PPRO said.

He said the police commissioner and other security heads had ordered discreet investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.(www.naija247news.com).