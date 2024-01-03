Menu
Asharami Energy Receives ISO 20400 Certification for Sustainable Procurement

By: Naija247news

Date:

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group upstream company, has been awarded the international Organization for Standardization (ISO) 20400 certification for sustainable procurement. This significant milestone in the upstream supply chain and procurement management system is a recognition of the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and responsible sourcing.

The ISO 20400 certification is a globally recognized standard for sustainable procurement and is awarded to organizations that demonstrate their commitment to sustainable practices and responsible sourcing. This certification also highlights Asharami Energy’s focus on corporate social impact and sustainability.

According to Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy, “This certification is a testament to our dedication to promoting sustainable practices across our operations. At Asharami Energy, we are always working towards aligning the impact of our operations with global environment standards, collaborating with all stakeholders within our host communities.

Menkiti said Asharami Energy continues to make its distinctive mark in the upstream sector, through several quality and safety milestones, the most recent being the company’s record of 3 million Lost Time Injury free man-hours.

The “Lost Time Injury” is an important occupational safety and health benchmark in the oil and gas industry. It is also a measure of an injury or illness that occurs following a work-related incident and causes an individual to miss workdays or disrupts operations due to downtime.

Also speaking on the ISO award, Frank Emeruwa, Head of Supply Chain Management, Asharami Energy, noted that sustainable procurement remained critical to ensuring the long-term success of energy businesses and more sustainable community relations.

“This achievement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to responsible sourcing, ethical practices, and transparency in our procurement processes,” he said, adding, “With this achievement, Asharami Energy has set a benchmark for sustainable procurement practices in the upstream industry, reinforcing Sahara Group’s commitment towards making a difference, bringing energy to life responsibly.”

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

