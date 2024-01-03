Armed Men kill CBN staff, three others inside Abuja supermarket

January 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday evening struck at the popular Abdullahi Supermarket in One Man Village, near Mararaba, killing four customers, including a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The CBN staff identified through his identity card as Daniel Adefemi Okunade was shot in the head and died immediately.

Three others gruesomely murdered along with him could not be identified as of the time of this report.

An eyewitness account said that the robbery operation lasted less than two minutes during which the CBN staff, who is said to be the choir master of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) also in One Man Village, was gunned down.

He was said to have had a stop over at the Supermarket to buy bread for his family when the robbers found their way into the ever busy store and took lives out of the four customers.

His Toyota Venza Car parked outside the Supermarket was not touched by the men of the underworld.

The late Okunade was said to be returning from work when he met his untimely death in the hands of the suspected robbers.

At the time of this report, the atmosphere in the area was tense as people kept trooping into the Supermarket to identify the robbery victims.

Meanwhile, police operatives from New Nyayan Divisional Police Station have moved the corpse of the robbery victims to the Mararaba Medical Center mortuary in Mararaba.

No Information has yet been made public by the police on the incident.

However, hundreds of sympathizers, including church members, have been trooping to the house of the late CBN staff to sympathize with his family.(www.naija247news.com).