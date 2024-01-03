Adebanjo Leads Afenifere Delegation To Condole wirh Akeredolu’s Widow in Ibadan

Jan 3,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, on Tuesday led a delegation of the group to the Ibadan residence of former Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adebanjo, together with other members of the group were in Ibadan to condole with Akeredolu’s wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu over the demise of her husband.

The elder statesman while speaking with journalists, said the visit by Afenifere was not because Akeredolu was a former governor of Ondo State but what he stood for in Nigeria politics and the type of progressive politics he played while alive.

According to him, Akeredolu was a great patriot, a great nationalist and someone who believed in what he says, very courageous and consistent particularly during the invasion of the Southwest states by Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “Akeredolu stood firm, he call a spade a spade, he said Fulani men must get out of the forest they are, he is a great son of Oduduwa Oduduwa, he stood firm inspite of dominance of ex president Buhari.”

“That is why I have to lead this delegation here, I would have sent someone but I said no, not for Rotimi, he transversed the courageous path, and he is a great son of Oduduwa and a star of the progressive government.”(www.naija247news.com)