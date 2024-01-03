Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Adebanjo Leads Afenifere Delegation To Condole wirh Akeredolu’s Widow in Ibadan

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 3,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, on Tuesday led a delegation of the group to the Ibadan residence of former Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adebanjo, together with other members of the group were in Ibadan to condole with Akeredolu’s wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu over the demise of her husband.

The elder statesman while speaking with journalists, said the visit by Afenifere was not because Akeredolu was a former governor of Ondo State but what he stood for in Nigeria politics and the type of progressive politics he played while alive.

According to him, Akeredolu was a great patriot, a great nationalist and someone who believed in what he says, very courageous and consistent particularly during the invasion of the Southwest states by Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “Akeredolu stood firm, he call a spade a spade, he said Fulani men must get out of the forest they are, he is a great son of Oduduwa Oduduwa, he stood firm inspite of dominance of ex president Buhari.”

“That is why I have to lead this delegation here, I would have sent someone but I said no, not for Rotimi, he transversed the courageous path, and he is a great son of Oduduwa and a star of the progressive government.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Time For Tinubu To Review Nigeria’s Security Architecture, Says Former Senate President David Mark
Next article
“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

“I married a church worker thinking all will be well at home,” Israel Israel vents again over wife, Sheila

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW vents...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar to N988.46/$1 at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by 8.9...

Boko Haram kills 12, abducts woman in Chibok communities

Security News 0
January 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military...

“Stop Using Yul’s Influence to Convey Lies About May – Rita Edochie Tackles Judy Austin

Entertainment 0
January 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The aunty of filmmaker Rita Edochie...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com