Security News

Abducted LG chairman regains freedom in Nasarawa State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 3, 2023.

Mr Safiyanu Isah-Andaha, Chairman, Akwanga Local Area of Nasarawa State, who was abducted by gunmen on Monday has regained freedom.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed the release of the chairman and three other victims to newsmen  on Tuesday in Lafia.

The local government chairman and three others were abducted by gunmen at about 8:30 p.m., in Ningo village, Akwanga LGA.

Nansel said that the chairman and three others were released at about 8:45 p.m., on Tuesday in Andaha village, Akwnaga as a result of sustained pressure from the combined security agencies search-and- rescue team.

The police spokesperson explained that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the chairman and other victims.

He said that upon receipt of information about the incident on Monday night, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, immediately deployed a team, whose effort in collaboration with other sister agencies had paid of with the release of the victims unhurt.

Nansel said that the victims would be reunited with their families after recieving medical attention.(www.naija247news.com).

