Election Views

Your Administration Empathy, LP Criticizes Tinubu’s New Year Broadcast

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The opposition Labour Party (LP) has taken aim at President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s broadcast, claiming a deficiency of empathy and revealing what they deem as hypocrisy within the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, responded to Tinubu’s nationwide address encouraging resilience in the face of challenges. Ifoh, in a statement on Monday, asserted that the speech epitomizes the guiding principles of the APC administration, characterized by hypocrisy and deceit.
“The President’s apparent inability to address issues such as insecurity, decaying infrastructure, the collapse of productive sectors, inflation, and the worsening Naira to Dollar exchange rate is palpable in the speech,” remarked Ifoh.

The LP criticized the absence of acknowledgment concerning the alleged massive looting of the nation’s resources by APC appointees and leaders in various sectors. They questioned the national interest in the decision to remove fuel subsidies without plans to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.
The party also expressed concerns about the use of the nation’s foreign reserves for the climate change summit in Dubai and highlighted the damage to democratic institutions under the APC administration, including the Judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As the LP calls for prayers for the nation, they are urging the National Assembly to prioritize upholding the spirit and letter of the constitution beyond party lines when addressing critical issues facing the country on Naija247news.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

