Politics & Govt News

Wali Backs Lamido On PDP Crisis, Says Party Leaders Must Wake Up

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 2 ,2024.

The Kano State governorship candidate under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Sadiq Aminu Wali, has called on the leaders of the party to look inward and do everything possible to solve the seething crisis in its states, saying the position of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, on the crisis was apt.

Wali, who made the call while speaking to select journalists in Kano, said while not outrightly condemning the party’s leadership, there is a need for them to wake up to their responsibility.

This is not a joke. You have to stand up to your opposition party and at least restore the lost confidence in the party. We have to stand up. We are all human beings; we are bound to make mistakes,” he said.

Naija247News reported that Sule Lamido had asked members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to resign if they did not have the nerve to protect Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara. But the NWC had fired back at Lamido and others criticizing them.

However, Wali said, “The statement by an elder statesman, Sule Lamido, pertaining the crisis in Rivers State in which unfortunately one of our leaders, the national publicity secretary came out to chastise this elder is very surprising to people like me and many others because what he said did not carry an iota of truth and hardly anybody within the corridors of leadership in the party took that on.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

