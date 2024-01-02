UK bans Nigerian students from bringing dependents

January 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Home Office of the United Kingdom on Monday, Jan. 1, announced that it had started implementing its policy banning Nigerian students and other overseas students from bringing their dependents via the study visa route.

This was disclosed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Home Office, however, stated that only those on postgraduate research or government-sponsored scholarship students will be exempted from the development.

“We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration. From today, new overseas students will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK. Postgraduate research or government-funded scholarships students will be exempt,” the Home Office said.

Recall that in May 2023, the United Kingdom put in place a law to stop Nigerian students and others studying in the UK from bringing family as dependents except under specific circumstances.(www.naija247news.com).