Suspected Thugs kill Lagos police officer in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Mobile Police officer attached to the 43 PMF of the Lagos State Police Command has been murdered on New Year’s Day in Adamawa State.

The officer, identified as Inspector Richard Felix, was attacked at Sangamu Hotel, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa by some men at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday.

The police in Jambutu were said to have raced to the scene of the incident, where the 46-year-old policeman was discovered with severe injuries on his chest, our correspondent reliably gathered.

The cop was rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“We learnt that some thugs attacked the policeman who was not in uniform. We did not know why he was attacked. When police officers in Jambutu got to the scene, they rushed him to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, but the doctor said he be was brought in dead already,” a source said.

It was gathered that the body of Inspector Felix had been deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested suspect, who also sustained injuries during the incident, is said to be in hospital for medical attention.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident on Monday.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

