Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Six dead, 11 injured in Kaduna–Zaria road auto crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kaduna Sector Command said six persons died and 11 sustained injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the road traffic crash occurred at Aliko filling station on Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at about 06:25hrs.

Mr. Nadabo said the multiple accident was caused by speeding and dangerous driving, which resulted in the temporary halting of movement of motorists.

He, however, said that the road was now free and clear for movement, explaining that the rescue team of Zebra 35 Rigachikun responded promptly to the scene and conducted the rescue.

“The initial investigation of the crash revealed that 23 people were involved in the crash, 11 were injured and sadly, all 6 lost their lives,” Mr Nadabo said.

He said that investigation revealed that the Toyota bus was coming from Ilesha and heading to Batsari, in Katsina State, adding, ”the driver was at high speed, lost control and rammed into a moving vehicle, thus causing the crash.”

Nadabo said most of the road traffic crashes on the highway were caused by motorists not from Kaduna state, but mostly from other states and were due to fatigue.

He stated that as the lead agency in transport management and road safety, the FRSC was saddened by this unfortunate but avoidable incident.

“The Corps in Kaduna state will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and properties and most fundamentally, creating awareness on the dangers of Road safety vices and unethical road culture.

“Kaduna state is a critical corridor, therefore the state Command has established instruments of safety that will guide transporters on the importance of safe travels in this yuletide season and beyond.

“Remember, the more we educate motorists on the significance of cultivating safety behavior on the roads, the less Road Traffic Crashes will be experienced,” he said.

He called on the stakeholders, particularly the transport unions to help us reach out and advocate the language of safety to their drivers.

Mr Nadabo added that the corps was liaising with media outlets to better inform the public on the dangers of dangerous driving, overloading, driving with worn out tyres and fatigue caused by long journeys etc.

The sector commander appealed to all the categories or road users to abide by safe driving ethics at all times. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen Kidnap Akwanga LG Chairman in Nasarawa State
Next article
“I have had enough” — Yul Edochie slams May Edochie for saying 2023 was her worst year
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Labourer jailed for stealing 2 phones

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Jan. 2, 2024 A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court,...

Labourer sentenced to 5 months imprisonment for stealing armoured cable

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Jan. 2, 2024 . A Lugbe Grade 1 Area...

Media Trial: Is Tinubu’s Obazee Team a Mirror of Buhari’s Ode Probe Panel? By Yushau A. Shuaib

Naija247news Naija247news -
In the past couple of weeks, the media has...

Bandits invade village in Niger State, abduct child and couple

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have kidnapped three persons, including...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Labourer jailed for stealing 2 phones

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Jan. 2, 2024 A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court,...

Labourer sentenced to 5 months imprisonment for stealing armoured cable

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Jan. 2, 2024 . A Lugbe Grade 1 Area...

Media Trial: Is Tinubu’s Obazee Team a Mirror of Buhari’s Ode Probe Panel? By Yushau A. Shuaib

Top Stories 0
In the past couple of weeks, the media has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com