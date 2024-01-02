Reno Omokri Taunts Peter Obi For Flying A Private Jet to Plateau State, Nigerians React

Jan 2,2024.

Controversial politician, Reno Omokri has taunted politician.

Omokri taunted Obi for flying a Private jet to Plateau state on Saturday December 30.

He posted a video of Peter Obi disembarking from the private jet alongside his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and wrote

‘’I don’t fly Private fly”

He never said he does not enter private jet! He said as a governor or president , using people’s tax payers money to fly private jet is tantamount to stealing and misappropriation.For once, let’s be truthful.

Peter Obi is not given to oppressive life. He doesn’t live to impress nor oppress.

When he said he doesn’t fly private jet, he MEANT that (I CAN’T CONSCIOUSLY BOOK A PRIVATE JET EVEN THOUGH I HAVE THE MEANS, WHEN SAME TRIP CAN BE COVERED IN A BUSINESS/ECONOMY CLASS)

This is Peter, who doesn’t waste money.

…and the private jets he flew (currently and in the past) was at the instance of those that accompanied him. And I’m sure PETER didn’t break the bank for it.

He can’t simply choose to fly commercial for an event that the majority of his entourage are settling for a jet.

Have you seen just Peter on a jet?

Would it make sense for Datti and the rest to arrive in jet at a set time, and wait for Peter to come in with Airpeace that has its own scheduled time, which will not (time) convenient for the planned programme?

May Reno continue to validate his relevance through Peter Obi.

Amen. Some are born great. Some have greatness trust upon them and some achieve greatness. Peter Obi was trusted with same, achieved same and ofcourse, born same.

…Goodluck Jonathan is the reason we know Reno. May Reno’s greatness grow as he finds meaning and fertilisation talking about Peter Obi.(www.naija247news.com)