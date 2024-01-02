Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Reno Omokri Taunts Peter Obi For Flying A Private Jet to Plateau State, Nigerians React

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 2,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Controversial politician, Reno Omokri has taunted politician.

Omokri taunted Obi for flying a Private jet to Plateau state on Saturday December 30.

He posted a video of Peter Obi disembarking from the private jet alongside his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and wrote

‘’I don’t fly Private fly”

He never said he does not enter private jet! He said as a governor or president , using people’s tax payers money to fly private jet is tantamount to stealing and misappropriation.For once, let’s be truthful.

Peter Obi is not given to oppressive life. He doesn’t live to impress nor oppress.

When he said he doesn’t fly private jet, he MEANT that (I CAN’T CONSCIOUSLY BOOK A PRIVATE JET EVEN THOUGH I HAVE THE MEANS, WHEN SAME TRIP CAN BE COVERED IN A BUSINESS/ECONOMY CLASS)

This is Peter, who doesn’t waste money.

…and the private jets he flew (currently and in the past) was at the instance of those that accompanied him. And I’m sure PETER didn’t break the bank for it.

He can’t simply choose to fly commercial for an event that the majority of his entourage are settling for a jet.

Have you seen just Peter on a jet?

Would it make sense for Datti and the rest to arrive in jet at a set time, and wait for Peter to come in with Airpeace that has its own scheduled time, which will not (time) convenient for the planned programme?

May Reno continue to validate his relevance through Peter Obi.

Amen. Some are born great. Some have greatness trust upon them and some achieve greatness. Peter Obi was trusted with same, achieved same and ofcourse, born same.

…Goodluck Jonathan is the reason we know Reno. May Reno’s greatness grow as he finds meaning and fertilisation talking about Peter Obi.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Bola Tinubu Returns To Abuja After New Year Celebration
Next article
Suspected Thugs kill Lagos police officer in Adamawa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has...

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angela Okorie has blasted a number...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Entertainment 0
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com