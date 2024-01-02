President Bola Tinubu Returns To Abuja After New Year Celebration

Jan 2,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock after the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Lagos State.

Recall that Tinubu had on December 21st departed Abuja for Lagos to celebrate the yelutide break.

This was the first Christmas Tinubu would be celebrating since he was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

The Nigerian leader had earlier served as the Governor of Lagos State for eight years between 1999 and 2007.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, in his 2024 New Year’s address, extended an appeal to his former presidential election rivals, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), urging them to join forces for the nation’s welfare.

President Tinubu emphasized the need to transcend political divisions, stating that the election period is over.

He stressed the importance of uniting under the common goal of advancing Nigeria, setting aside past differences to focus on the country’s future.

Tinubu said, “In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress, and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. The election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.”

The President also disclosed that he is not oblivious to the frustration of Nigerians due to the high cost of living, and rising inflation, among other issues, adding that his administration is doing everything possible to deliver on its ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate.(www.naija247news.com)