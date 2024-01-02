Menu
Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 2,2024.

Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities in Plateau State, which left over 150 persons dead, the state government on Monday declared seven days of mourning starting January 1. Governor Caleb Mutfwang made the declaration in his New Year statewide broadcast to the people

Governor Caleb Mutfwang made the declaration in his New Year statewide broadcast to the people.

He also granted state pardon to one Danladi Musa who was sentenced to life imprisonment, and three others who had their various sentences converted to lesser terms.

The governor said, “It is true that we ended the year 2023 on a sad note because of the many precious lives we lost including but not limited to over 400 between April and June, 2023 as well as the over 160 in the recent Christmas genocide.

“From small eruptions of conflict sometime in 2001, no one could have imagined that our dear state would witness such unquantifiable bloodshed of innocent lives, some known and others unknown. It is quite grievous to my heart that Plateau State has today become the cynosure of the whole nation and indeed the world for the wrong reasons.

“These unprovoked and simultaneous attacks in different villages were clearly premeditated and coordinated. These series of attacks on our people are a clear case of criminality, insurgency and terrorism and must be seen and handled in that manner if we must succeed in halting this wanton destruction of lives and property.”(www.naija247news.com)

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike
