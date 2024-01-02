Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Ogun Man machetes elder brother to death for allegedly pestering him for sex

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun State Police Command has detained one Ibrahim Salisu for allegedly macheting his elder brother, Malaimi Yellow, to death over alleged sexual demand.

The incident happened in the Araromi Street, Sango-Ota area at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec.29.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, had allegedly been demanding sex from his younger brother. Due to Yellow’s ceaseless sexual demands, the younger brother killed him with a machete.

When the Ogun State Police Command arrested Salisu, he admitted to the crime.

The police have since taken the victim’s body to the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be performed.

The spokesperson for the command, Odutola Omolola, told Newsmen that the case will be transferred once the preliminary investigation is completed.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Change the IG surname, build your own identity” – Yomi Casual’s wife tells May Edochie
Next article
UK bans Nigerian students from bringing dependents
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has...

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angela Okorie has blasted a number...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Entertainment 0
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com