Ogun Man machetes elder brother to death for allegedly pestering him for sex

January 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun State Police Command has detained one Ibrahim Salisu for allegedly macheting his elder brother, Malaimi Yellow, to death over alleged sexual demand.

The incident happened in the Araromi Street, Sango-Ota area at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec.29.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, had allegedly been demanding sex from his younger brother. Due to Yellow’s ceaseless sexual demands, the younger brother killed him with a machete.

When the Ogun State Police Command arrested Salisu, he admitted to the crime.

The police have since taken the victim’s body to the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be performed.

The spokesperson for the command, Odutola Omolola, told Newsmen that the case will be transferred once the preliminary investigation is completed.(www.naija247news.com).