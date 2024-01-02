Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion

January 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Angela Okorie has blasted a number of people for extortion.

The actress alleged that the accused persons have been using her son to extort people.

One of those she called out is a certain Leonard said to have been her “PA” and she shared his photo. She also slammed a certain DJ Pretty.

She promised to go after them all for using her 12-year-old son, Chamberlain.

A follower who knew Leonard commented, telling Angela that when he saw Leo in her house, he knew he was trouble.

The thespian made this allegations know via her social media handle where she wrote:

”Leonard I will not only arrest you I will arrest both including that prostitute of a girl you are using to fight me. Leonard how can you and people be using my son to extort money from people, Leo you are a shame to manhood.

I am coming for all of you, God will punish you.”(www.naija247news.com).