Man Attempts Guinness World Record In 120-Hour TV Watching Marathon, Awaits Approval

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ekiti community leader, Sanya Atofarati, has finished his 120 hours challenge to set the new Guinness World Records (GWR) for longest marathon watching television.

It was learnt that the community leader who began the marathon television watching challenge on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 ended it on Monday, January 1, 2024 after clocking the targeted 120hours in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The Nigerian man is challenging to break the 94 hours set by the present GWR holder in the category, Fragoso, a web developer from New York, who has held the record since 2016.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Atofarati expressed hope that he would be certified by GWR after verification of his evidence.

He was quoted by The Nation as saying: “We are optimistic of being recognized as the new record holder because all the prescriptions outlined in our Personal Guidelines were meticulously and diligently followed.

“All our evidence requirements are ready because they were treated to real-time. It will be reviewed and submitted to GWR with the next 72hours.”

“By tomorrow (Tuesday), I will be making the first appearance in Ilawe Ekiti where I will be celebrating the success with about 100 widows.

“Watching TV for 120 hours has strengthened my knowledge base because I am better informed about the world and happenings around me which I believe will further enhance my capacity to deliver.

“I am of the belief that the exercise has further added value to tourism benefits in Nigeria. I thank Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Senator Biodun Olujimi; and the Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre for encouragement and support.

“I also appreciate the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi; former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State, Segun Adewumi; Ekiti State former Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun; Mrs Lanre Fajuyi; the host community under Elder Sunday Agunbiade; host of others too numerous to mention and my wife, Mrs Orobosa Atofarati.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

