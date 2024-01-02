Menu
South South

Magnus Abe Announces Intention to Join APC, Highlights Need for Peace in Rivers State

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Magnus Abe, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, has disclosed his political move to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Abe, a political ally of President Bola Tinubu, revealed his decision to align with the APC. This move comes after his gubernatorial bid in March, where he lost to Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the oil-rich state.

Additionally, Abe was not selected as the minister representing Rivers, as Tinubu chose Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor, for the role in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Peace Initiatives

Addressing the state’s recent political turmoil and the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP to the APC following a dispute between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, Abe called for peace.

While acknowledging the agreement that allowed the lawmakers to temporarily stay in the APC, Abe noted that the situation faced contestation in court by ‘outside forces.’

“The position of the lawmakers is being contested from different angles. Their former party, the PDP, is contesting the position. The governor had agreed that they can stay in the APC at the present time.

“In terms of the agreement, I think their position is secured for now, but there are some outside forces who are not party to this agreement who will still contest that fact based on the constitutional provisions.

“This is not over yet. What we need in the state is peace, and everybody has something they can do to contribute to give us peace in the state,” he emphasized on Naija247news.

