Law and Order

Labourer sentenced to 5 months imprisonment for stealing armoured cable

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Jan. 2, 2024 .

A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a 20-year-old labourer, Ishaya Hassan, to five months in the correction centre for stealing armoured cable.

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, sentenced Hassan after he pleaded guilty to the offence of stealing and prayed the court for mercy.

Kagarko, however, gave Hassan the option of payment of N30,000 fine, and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

He said the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the rigours of a protracted prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, said that one Sgt. Joshua Simon of Defence Intelligence Agency, Asokoro, Abuja, arrested the convict and the case was transferred to the Asokoro police station on Dec. 1.

Nwaforaku said that the convict, who was a labourer at DIA construction site, on Nov. 11, 2023, dishonestly made away with 28 meters of 12mm armoured cable from the store.

He said that the convict was later caught and handed over to the police for investigation.

The prosecutor said that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and the cables were recovered from him.

Nwaforaku said that the offence committed contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

