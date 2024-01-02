Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has recounted how she narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve.

The thespian said she could have been involved in a “major” accident a few hours into 2024, but the situation was miraculously averted.

She said she escaped death because 2023 wasn’t her time.

She vowed that in 2024, she would “slow down and love life every day as if it were going to be my last.”

On her Instagram page, the filmmaker wrote: “Few hours to 2024. I almost didn’t make it. What could have been a major accident averted.

“Still don’t know how I escaped it. But I did. It wasn’t my time. So, it almost doesn’t count.

“It’s 2024, and I am still here, thankful for Life. I will slow down and love life every day as if it were going to be my last. Cos one day, it will be. Just like 31st December, 2023.

“Life is too short to be anything but happy. Grateful.

“If it’s not time, it’s not your time! 2023 was not my time.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion
Next article
FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angela Okorie has blasted a number...

UK bans Nigerian students from bringing dependents

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Home Office of the United...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion

Entertainment 0
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angela Okorie has blasted a number...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com