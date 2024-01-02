“I have had enough” — Yul Edochie slams May Edochie for saying 2023 was her worst year

January 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yul Edochie has called out his estranged wife May Edochie for saying 2023 was her worst year.

Yul had gone on Instagram to say 2023 was his best year ever. This made people slam him for stating that a year when he lost his son was the best.

May Edochie then posted that 2023 was her worst year following the death of her son. Many Instagram users consoled her and this didn’t seem to go well with Yul.

The actor has now called out his first wife . He accused her of undergoing breast enlargement surgery and a tummy tuck in 2023 “without your husband’s consent”. He also accused her of having a “married boyfriend”.

Yul then accused May of manipulating people on social media to hate on him.

“I have had enough,” he added in the caption.(www.naija247news.com).