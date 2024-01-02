Menu
Gunmen Kidnap Akwanga LG Chairman in Nasarawa State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The local government chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Mr Safiyanu Andaha alongside one Alhaji Adamu Custom were kidnapped on new year’s day.

The abduction took place around 8:30 pm as the victims were partaking in New Year festivities.

The daring assailants struck during the celebrations, forcefully taking the council chairman and Alhaji Adamu Custom captive.

Confirming the incident, Mr. Haruna Kassimu, the Special Adviser to the Nasarawa State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, expressed the gravity of the situation.

Mr Kassimu revealed that despite a swift response from security agencies, the gunmen managed to escape with the abducted council chairman, leaving their destination unknown.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the State Police Public Relations Officer, corroborated the unsettling development, confirming the abduction.

He assured the public that law enforcement, in collaboration with other security agencies, had initiated efforts to track down the kidnappers and secure the safe release of the abducted victims.(www.naija247news.com).

