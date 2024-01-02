Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Gunmen Abduct Akwanga Local Government Chairman in Nasarawa State

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Safiyanu Isa Andaha, the Chairman of the Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The abduction occurred on Monday night at Ningo village along Andaha – Akwanga Road, alongside a resident of the area, as confirmed by police authorities.

According to Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer, security personnel, including the police and other agencies, have promptly initiated efforts to track down the abductors and secure the release of the victims.

Despite the presence of security operatives, gunmen continue to operate in the North-Central and North-Western regions of Nigeria, posing ongoing challenges to the security situation.

This incident follows recent attacks in different parts of the country, including the ambush of a convoy in Rivers weeks ago, resulting in the tragic loss of four soldiers and two civilian drivers. Additionally, two Korean workers were abducted during the attack.

Nasarawa, similar to Zamfara and other states in the North-West and North-Central regions, has been facing security threats from bandits who engage in activities such as raiding villages, killing and abducting residents, and burning homes after looting them. These criminal groups often establish camps in vast forests spanning Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states.

Nigeria is grappling with a range of security challenges, including a prolonged jihadist insurgency in the northeast that has led to significant human displacement and loss of lives.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritized addressing insecurity since assuming office on May 29 last year, aiming to attract foreign investment and enhance overall security in Africa’s most populous country.

