Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fire Guts Enugu Community Market On New Year’s Eve

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Orba Market, located at Orba community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was gutted by fire on New Year’s eve.

The affected area, according to a resident Chigbo Odegba, are stores where foams, gallons, drinks, provisions and other materials are being sold.

“It started around midnight,” says Chinyere Eze, a resident. “Millions of naira lost. It is a pity because the shop owners were not around. All the goods in the affected shops were destroyed. It is a sad New Year for us. The incident occurred along Obollo road.”

The Chief Fire Officer of the state, Engr Daniel Ohaa, confirmed the incident. He said the state Fire Service operatives deployed two trucks that quenched the fire.

He said, “It was a midnight fire incident. We got the information, and our office in Udenu responded swiftly, and extinguished the fire from destroying more property. Much was destroyed, and much saved.

“It’s fortunate that we have an office close to Orba. It was significant for the rescue operations. We thank residents that contacted us, and I commend our operatives that responded swiftly.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s New Year Message Empty, Deceitful And Full Of Lies – PDP
Next article
President Bola Tinubu Returns To Abuja After New Year Celebration
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has...

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie calls out former PA,others for using son’s name for extortion

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angela Okorie has blasted a number...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Plateau Govt Declares 7 Days Mourning Over Attacks That Claimed Over 150 Lives

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. Following the Christmas eve attacks in some communities...

FG Insists On Electricity Subsidy Amid Call For Tariff Hike

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 2,2024. The federal government has insisted on electricity subsidies...

”I narrowly escaped death on New Year’s Eve’ – Actress Mary Njoku

Entertainment 0
January 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com