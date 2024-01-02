Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

FG blacklist foreign universities operating illegally in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

Sources tell Naija247news that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ministry noted that its decision followed the undercover investigation conducted by a Nigerian newspaper which exposed the activity of a degree mill in Cotonou, a major city of Benin Republic.

According to the investigation, the investigative reporter bagged a degree from Cotonou University within six weeks and also participated in the mandatory one-year scheme organised by the National Youth Service Corps.

Here is a list of foreign universities banned by the National Universities Commission, according to data from the website of the NUC.

1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

3. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

4. Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

5. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.l

6. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

7. London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

8. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

9. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.

11. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

12. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria.

13. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

14. University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

15. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CNPP Urges Tinubu Govt To Do More Working Than Talking
Next article
Nigeria stocks rise 1.68% to extend 2023 rally – LSEG data
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

For investors, 2024 is year of transition to a new economic order

The Editor The Editor -
By Paritosh Bansal The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull...

Nigeria stocks rise 1.68% to extend 2023 rally – LSEG data

The Editor The Editor -
ABUJA, Jan 2 - Nigerian stocks rose 1.68%...

CNPP Urges Tinubu Govt To Do More Working Than Talking

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
... Says FDI Won't Increase in Absence of Security...

Labourer jailed for stealing 2 phones

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Jan. 2, 2024 A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

For investors, 2024 is year of transition to a new economic order

Analysis 0
By Paritosh Bansal The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull...

Nigeria stocks rise 1.68% to extend 2023 rally – LSEG data

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
ABUJA, Jan 2 - Nigerian stocks rose 1.68%...

CNPP Urges Tinubu Govt To Do More Working Than Talking

Election Views 0
... Says FDI Won't Increase in Absence of Security...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com