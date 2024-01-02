“Change the IG surname, build your own identity” – Yomi Casual’s wife tells May Edochie

January 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie, has been advised by Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun to change her surname on Instagram.

She offered the counsel after May used her page to reflect on the previous year, 2023, claiming it had stolen her flesh and blood and left her in the most terrible condition.

Even though the businesswoman and the actor are no longer together after the actor’s marriage to Judy Austin, a colleague, Yul’s surname is still on her page as they are yet to divorce officially.

On Monday, May shared a worship video on her Instagram account, sharing the sorrow and destruction this year has brought.

She wrote; “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of Jan unknown to anyone what you would deliver. You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways….

Too many adversities/misfortunes and the worst of it, you stole my own flesh and blood, leaving me in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state that I could never have imagined.

I lost all hope and nearly gave up, I had too many questions eating me all up but I kept hearing that voice echoing, ‘Who am I to question God?’

I struggled so hard and stood on God’s words commanding us to give Him praise in every situation despite how difficult it is. Truly, I appreciate all the good people you made me cross paths with (my family, friends, strangers turned friends and my online family).

I cannot begin to list names because it is endless but I want y’all to know that I will forever remain thankful for the incredible level of love and support showered upon me and my family in our most difficult times.

I’m grateful to God Almighty for being God in my life, in other words, I’m so glad that man is not God. 2023, it is with all that is within me, I say goodbye to you forever as I embrace the new year 2024 singing my song with a life of thanksgiving, a life of forgiveness, and a life of commitment to God.

I pray that God in His infinite mercy and goodness will bless us all and shield us under His constant love.🙏 Afflictions shall never rise in our homes in Jesus’ name🙏, I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year! ❤️”

Reacting, Grace said the first step towards healing is for her to take down her estranged hubby’s family name and take up her own.

“Make we comot this IG name first…. 2024. Grab your own identity and flourish with it. May God continue to strengthen you,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).