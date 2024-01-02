Catholic Bishop Decries Christmas Eve Massacre in Plateau, Urges Security Reset

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, has expressed deep concern over the Christmas Eve massacre of Christians in Plateau communities. Describing the perpetrators as “sons of Satan,” Bishop Kukah urged urgent action to reset Nigeria’s security architecture.

In his statement titled “Blood and Crucifixion on the Plateau,” Bishop Kukah highlighted the loss of trust among Nigerians in the government’s ability to secure them, addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gunmen believed to be herders attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi council areas of Plateau in coordinated assaults, resulting in the death of at least 200 residents, including women and children. Properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

President Tinubu condemned the attacks and instructed security agencies to apprehend the attackers. However, Bishop Kukah emphasized the need for a fundamental reset in Nigeria’s security framework to prevent future killings by terrorists and armed groups.

Describing the assailants as “children of darkness, sons of Satan,” Bishop Kukah criticized their attempt to incite religious conflict. He stressed the importance of the intelligence community unmasking the sponsors of the attacks and understanding their motives.

“There is an urgent need to re-set the national security architecture. Enough is enough. National security is a function of robust, deep intellectual analysis and mapping of the goals and even ambitions of a country,” Bishop Kukah stated, calling for a more strategic approach to address Nigeria’s security challenges on Naija247news.