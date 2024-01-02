Menu
Bandits invade village in Niger State, abduct child and couple

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have kidnapped three persons, including a child in Garam village, a Niger state community bordering FCT.

This is coming barely a week after bandits invaded the village, killed a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and kidnapped 13 others.

A resident of Garam, Lucky Barnabas, who confirmed the latest kidnap incident to the Daily Trust, said it happened around 12:13:am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

He said the bandits, who came in their numbers wielding AK-47 rifles, shot in different directions to create panic among residents of the community.

He said the bandits whisked away a man, his wife and a little child staying with them, adding that vigilantes were helpless due to heavy gunshots by the bandits.

“My brother, we could not sleep last night as these bandits came back again after a week when they came and killed one person and abducted four people. In fact, this one was like a war as gunshots were all over the place,” he said.

No immediate response from the police command in Niger State on the incident but residents said some military operatives arrived in the area shortly after the incident.

They were said to have gone on the trail of the hoodlums but were unable to rescue the victims. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

