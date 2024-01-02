Menu
Nigeria Diaspora News

Automated Passport Application Process to Commence on January 8, 2024, Says Minister of Interior

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that the automation of the passport application process will commence on January 8, 2024. Nigerians will have the opportunity to apply for and complete their passport applications online without the need for human contact.

During an inspection of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) facilities in Abuja alongside the Comptroller General (CG) of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju, Tunji-Ojo expressed readiness for the implementation of the automated system.

“We are good to go live,” Tunji-Ojo stated, emphasizing that training is underway, and starting from January 8, the online solution will be available for Nigerians. The minister highlighted that this initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope of Mr. President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum,” he added. The minister emphasized that this new approach will not only enhance the security architecture of the country but also provide increased comfort and convenience for Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo stated the government’s commitment to eliminating the era of people submitting fake documents for passport applications. He revealed that the Service now has document verification officers stationed across all local government areas in the country to scrutinize passport applications thoroughly.

Magnus Abe Announces Intention to Join APC, Highlights Need for Peace in Rivers State
Catholic Bishop Decries Christmas Eve Massacre in Plateau, Urges Security Reset
Idowu Peters
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

