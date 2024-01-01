Unavailable, Lonely At The Top, Other Nigerian Songs That Trended In 2023

The Nigerian music scene is never short of sounds that wow the audience, and get people grovy on the dance floor.

From Davido’s Unavailable to Tems’ Me & U, Kcee’s renaissance into mainstream chatter and acclaim to party-starting Amapiano records, energetic Street jams, and Pop singles that garnered international appeal to rap cuts that show new dimensions to the hop genre, 2023 brought unforgettable hit records that shaped the music industry.

Some of these tracks are not only dominating the Nigerian music scene but are also making waves across Africa and outside the continent.

Many hit songs were released, for our listening pleasure, in the outgoing year.

Below are some of the electrifying songs that have continued to hit the airwaves, keeping listeners afloat with vibes on the dance floor:

Lonely AT The Top

Multi-talented singer-songwriter and YBNL Nation recording artiste, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake’s Lonely at the Top off his sophomore album, Work of Art is considered the biggest hit track of the year.

Lonely at the Top is a mid-tempo record that touches on the loneliness and distrust that come from success

The hit single logged a record-breaking 12 weeks at the summit of TurnTable Top 100. This makes it the longest number one song since TurnTable started aggregating data in 2019. It also topped Spotify Nigeria’s 2023 top 100 songs for the year.

Asake’s Album, Work of Art was also ranked as the second most streamed Afrobeat album on Spotify in 2023.

Unavailable

David Adeleke’s Unavailable featuring Mua Keys which is off his 2023 hit album, Timeless is also one of the popular tracks that has caught the attention of listeners both at home and abroad vibing. With its catchy dance moves, the song has been a hit after its release, dominating the airwaves and social media platforms.

Unavailable also made it to the list of former US President Barrack Obama’s favourite music for the year.

The track also stands as the most streamed Afrobeat song on Spotify this year. Davido also expressed gratitude for the year 2023, dubbing it as the most ‘Timeless’ year in his musical journey.

Ojapiano

Singer and songwriter Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known as Kcee released the song, Ojapiano in June this year.

“Ojapiano,” seamlessly blends the traditional sounds of Ọjà music, originating from the Igbos of South East Nigeria, with the popular South African beats of Amapiano.

The single rocketed to the top of TurnTable’s Top 100 Songs of 2023. Ojapiano enjoyed huge success across social media and streaming platforms.

Feel

Davido’s song Feel which is off his fourth album, Timeless also gained very wide traction both at home and abroad.

The single dominated streaming platforms, standing as one of Spotify Nigeria’s top songs of 2023.

Me & U

International Afrobeats sensation Tems, Me & U is also one of the songs that trended this year. The song which is one of her two releases in 2023 made the list courtesy of former US president Barrack Obama’s favourite music for the year.

The song marks her first solo body of work since her extended play If Orange Was a Place (2021).

Gwagwalada

“Gwagwalada” is a standout collaboration between BNXN, Kizz Daniel, and Seyi Vibez which embodies the spirit of celebration and enjoyment.

The single, named after a popular axis in Abuja, has the artists singing about their superstar lifestyle over Amapiano log drums. The track is produced by one of Nigeria’s ace producers, Sarz.

Party No Dey Stop

Popular highlife singer Adekunle Gold popularly known as AG Baby in the music industry came through with ‘Party No Dey Stop‘ as his latest release for the year featuring Zinoleesky.

The song talks about the big-boy lifestyle, with the key themes of celebrity, cruise, and flex.

Which of these songs made your 2023? Share your thoughts with us in the comments via our social media handles. Here’s to a fun-filled groovy 2024!