Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Government Unfaithful, Failed To Fulfil Promises In 2023″ – NLC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 1,2024.

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government was unfaithful in its promises to workers in 2023.

In a statement on Sunday, Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, berated the federal government for not keeping to agreements with Nigerian workers despite the patience demonstrated by the labour unions.

Ajaero noted that members of the Union “have faced uncertainties, overcome obstacles, and witnessed moments that may have left them feeling disheartened.”

According to him, the government had failed to live up to expectations on the promise of an N35,000 provisional wage for three months, completion of the Port Harcourt refinery, and implementation of the Compressed Natural Gas initiative.

“Whether these have been faithfully implemented is open to every discerning Nigerian.

“The N35,000 Wage Award has not been faithfully implemented; the Port Harcourt PH refinery has not come on stream as projected while the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council has not been inaugurated as agreed; agents of government have distorted the Compressed Natural Gas CNG project for the benefit of a few,” he said.

Naija247News recalls that the organized labour comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, declared a nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal in September.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

