Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele Cautions Nigerian Clerics Against Fake Prophecies

Jan 1,2024.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has cautioned Nigerian clerics against giving fake prophecies about the country in the new year.

In his New Year message issued by his media and public affairs directorate, on Sunday, Mr Bamidele said God has a better plan for the country and that many of the prophecies opposing Nigeria’s unity and progress are not from God.

He asked Nigerians not to listen to religious leaders who are fond of proclaiming negative prophecies about the country, saying such prophets are not speaking the mind of God.

“2024 is not a year to listen to religious leaders, who are fond of proclaiming negative prophecies about Nigeria and her future. No! Most of such clerics are not declaring the mind of God concerning Nigeria as a people.

“God’s plan for Nigeria is neither doom nor evil as evident in the Scripture. His plan for us as a people is peace, prosperity and a great future. And it is divinely ordained that His plans shall definitely come to pass if we hold fast the profession of our faith.

“As a people, we have a part to play in realising God’s plan for Nigeria. Our part is to have trust in God Almighty for the fulfilment of all His promises; pray without ceasing for those He had ordained to rule over us and support the Government of Renewed Hope”.

Mr Bamidele also urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the current economic situation of the country.

He advised Nigerians to believe in God and have hope that the country will be better.

“Do not to be deterred by what is going on around us. Rather, we must keep our hope alive in God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth. If we are preoccupied with what is happening around us, we may be too scared to go into the New Year in faith for a greater tomorrow.

“We should all know that we have God who created us only for His glory, plan and purpose. We should therefore not walk by sight. We should walk by faith in God the Omniscient and Omnipotent.

“If we are obsessed with the present conditions of our economy, we will not see the glorious and great future that God has already set before us. If we cannot see such a glorious future, then we will find it to walk confidently into it.

“God did not create us to punish us. He did not create us to languish on earth. He did not create us to be at war. Rather, God created us in His own image, for His glory and according to His divine will. As I always say, our past is a story already told. Yet, our future can be written in Gold,” the senate leader said.(www.naija247news.com)