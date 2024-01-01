Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

President Bola Tinubu has described 2023 as a very challenging year.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 1,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has described 2023 as a very challenging year.

President Tinubu, however, said despite the many challenges, 2023 was eventful in many ways.

The president disclosed this in his 2024 new year’s message to Nigerians on Monday morning.

According to him: “It gives me immense joy to welcome each and everyone of you – young and old- to this brand new year 2024.

“We must lift up our hands to Almighty God, in gratitude, for his grace and benevolence to our country and our lives in the year 2023 that has just gone by.

“Though the past year was a very challenging one, it was eventful in so many ways.

“For our country, it was a transition year that saw a peaceful, orderly and successful transfer of power from one administration to another, marking yet another remarkable step in our 24 years of unbroken democracy.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Actress Iretiola Doyle recounts how she almost died fter inhaling Carbon Monoxide from a car AC
Next article
Kaduna Police Arrest Three suspected cable vandals
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for...

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and the baby mama...

Buhari Expresses Concern Over Rate Of Drug Abuse In Katsina, Calls For Unity To End

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 1,2024. Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed concern over...

AY Makun drops end of the year apology

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor and comedian, AY Makun...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

Entertainment 0
January 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for...

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

Entertainment 0
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and the baby mama...

Buhari Expresses Concern Over Rate Of Drug Abuse In Katsina, Calls For Unity To End

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 1,2024. Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed concern over...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com