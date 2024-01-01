Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

January 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress and the baby mama of the controversial singer Portable, Ashabi Simple expresses gratitude towards the singer for being her pillar of support throughout the year.

She acknowledged him for being there for her when she was unsure how to support herself and for serving as a steadfast presence during her most challenging moments.

She wrote:

“Before 2023 ends I would like to use this little way to appreciate my small daddy igba keji baba ashabi, joy giver mi, oremi mr talk & do. My energetic mentor doesn’t know how to say it, but I am forever grateful to you.

Thank you for holding me when I didn’t know how to hold myself.

Thank you for being a rock in my hardest moments this year.

Thank you for your tolerance, thanks for not getting tired of me, baba don block me like 165 x in 365 days. He go just say ori e yii omo mi na ni e o mo mi Emi ika but sincerely u are a sweet soul, I bless GOD

Thanks for acting along always thanks for not letting me down, and thanks for all you do behind the camera.

You mean the world to me, I love you and I am forever grateful to you this year May GOD continue to bless your knowledge and more wisdom from above, you won’t live to regret, you won’t fall in the journey of life, you won’t labor for someone else to reap, you won’t labor in vain, the world have been celebrating you, d world won’t disgrace you, keep winning Akanni baba boys, you won’t weep over your children & women by GOD grace, GOD will strengthen all that concern you with wisdom, grace & peace @portablebaeby”.(www.naija247news.com).