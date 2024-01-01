Ondo State Governor Urges Peaceful Election Ahead of November Polls, Pays Tribute to Late Rotimi Akeredolu in New Year Address

Ahead of the upcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emphasized in his New Year statewide address that the political contest should be centered on ideas and choices rather than settling political scores. He urged political parties, aspirants, and their supporters to avoid violent behavior that could jeopardize the peace of the state. Aiyedatiwa called for strict adherence to electoral guidelines and emphasized the need for a peaceful and constructive election process.

In addition to his electoral concerns, the governor urged the people of the state to intensify prayers for peace and prosperity. He took the opportunity to pay tribute to his predecessor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, acknowledging Akeredolu’s significant contributions to the state’s development. Aiyedatiwa pledged to give Akeredolu a fitting state burial and to immortalize his name. The governor also committed to prioritizing workers’ welfare, focusing on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructure projects.