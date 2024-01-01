Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Nobody Can Stop Me From Completing My Term” – Gov. Fubara Tells Critics

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 1,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!


Barely 24 hours after the House of Assembly Speaker loyal

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership, even though those fighting his administration want to dampen the spirit of Rivers people and forcefully truncate the pace of development, but have failed.

He encouraged Rivers people not to be disheartened over the ongoing crisis because nothing will stop him from steering the affairs of the state successfully.

Governor Fubara made this known while speaking at the crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town on 2024 New Year’s Eve in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

“What they want is this red biro but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that nothing will stop his administration from getting to its destination because its foundation is laid solidly in God who alone will give the grace to complete the process of building.

The governor who said that there is already a designed development agenda and level of progress determined for Rivers State in 2024 stressed that he will not relent in working for the good of the state.

Sir Fubara expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the fatherly role he played when he intervened to assist in the process of restoring peace in Rivers State.

“Like I keep saying, it takes a responsible man to be a father. He acted like a father. On our part, we will continue to give him all the necessary support because if he does not succeed in Rivers State, he will not succeed as a president.

“So, as a State, we will continue to give him every support. We are not pretenders. Our support is genuine and it is to uplift his programmes. Our sacrifices are part of the support.”

Governor Fubara also thanked Rivers people for their unwavering support, describing them as believers in true Rivers State and urged them to trust the decisions that he takes because no one will be thrown overboard while vowing to stand firm in defence as their governor.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Right Reverend Emmanuel Oko-Jaja admonished on the 2024 Theme, which is “I will never forget you,” and assured that God will surely restore Nigeria to its expected height of glory and stable economy.

Bishop Oko-Jaja said that it is God’s will not to disappoint those who put their trust in him in 2024 because they will enjoy his providence, and guidance as he turns every event in their lives into promotion, keeping them far away from confusion and the spirit of wondering.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
”Genevieve pulls away from Everybody’ – Actress Kate Henshaw
Next article
Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele Cautions Nigerian Clerics Against Fake Prophecies
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for...

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and the baby mama...

Buhari Expresses Concern Over Rate Of Drug Abuse In Katsina, Calls For Unity To End

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 1,2024. Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed concern over...

AY Makun drops end of the year apology

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor and comedian, AY Makun...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

Entertainment 0
January 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for...

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

Entertainment 0
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and the baby mama...

Buhari Expresses Concern Over Rate Of Drug Abuse In Katsina, Calls For Unity To End

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 1,2024. Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed concern over...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com