Nnamdi Kanu Battling Internal Bleeding Caused By DSS Torture, Needs Urgent Medical Attention, IPOB Raises Alarm

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised an alarm over the health situation of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu is battling with internal bleeding caused by torture from the officers of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him, Kanu needs urgent and specialised emergency medical treatment to avert serious outcomes.

IPOB stated that the report reaching it indicated that “Kanu is having medical complications in the DSS solitary confinement”.

It said, “The report says that Kanu may be having internal bleeding caused by torture. This current medical situation may have risen from ruptured veins and internal bleeding disorders arising from the beating and torture he was subjected to by the Nigeria secret agents who kidnapped him in Kenya in 2021.

“Moreso, the drug overuse and abuse that DSS have subjected Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to may also be part of the problem.

“Our leader requires a medical emergency treatment outside the DSS facility to undergo surgery for his survival. Even the DSS Medical Director agrees that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires urgent and serious medical attention to handle his case.

“The Nigerian government and the British government should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on medical grounds for independent medical professionals to attend to him and carry out the surgery if necessary to save the unforeseen situation.

“IPOB worldwide is notifying the civilized world and the International Community and governments across the globe that if anything happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been held illegally by the Nigerian government that Nigeria will face severe consequences.”

IPOB said that the British government and others “who are directly the beneficiaries of their Nigeria project should advise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra before it becomes too late.

“The Nigeria government should be careful that nothing happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during and after his illegal detention in DSS solitary confinement.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a precious jewel that Biafrans have given their lives to protect, and many are ready to give their lives for him. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a trigger of the gun that is capable of sinking Nigeria if mishandled.

“We call on the Nigeria government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to attend to his medical emergency situation while there is still time.”