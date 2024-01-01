NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, sunshine from Monday

January 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast slight dust haze on Monday over the North and North Central regions throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is expected over the inland areas of the South and coastal cities.

It anticipated slim prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the afternoon and evening period.

“For Tuesday, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the North and North central regions throughout the forecast period.

“Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is expected over the Inland areas of the South and coastal cities.

“Prospects of isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States in the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

NiMet anticipated a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the North and North Central region on Wednesday during the forecast period.

It predicted moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over the inland areas of the South while few clouds in a hazy atmosphere is expected over the coastal belt throughout the forecast period.

“Dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.(www.naija247news.com).