Nigerians Welcome 2024 with Hope Amid Economic Hardship awaits Tinubu’s Address

Millions of Nigerians, joining a global celebration, welcomed the new year with prayers, fireworks, and aspirations for a more positive 2024 despite the challenges of the previous year. From Port Harcourt to Lagos, Christians gathered in churches to worship and spend the final moments of the past year with their families and fellow believers. As the clock struck midnight, joyful shouts of “Happy New Year” resonated across the nation, accompanied by fireworks illuminating the early morning skyline.

Entering 2024 after a year marked by turbulence, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, Nigerians expressed optimism for a turnaround. President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office earlier in the year, is expected to address the nation, addressing concerns about the rising cost of living due to subsidy removal. Despite facing criticism, his speech is anticipated to instill hope in a nation seeking relief from economic difficulties.

Despite a November inflation rate exceeding 28 percent, governors urged Nigerians to remain expectant, confident that the country would overcome its challenges. Although poverty in Nigeria increased from 40 percent in 2018 to 46 percent in the current year, there is hope that reforms initiated by President Tinubu’s government will bring positive change in the new year.

Before Nigeria welcomed 2024, other nations, including China, New Zealand, Australia, and Kiribati, had already ushered in the new year. Amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, these global celebrations occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions. Auckland residents welcomed the new year with a fireworks display over Sky Tower, New Zealand’s tallest structure.

As jubilant crowds bid farewell to a year marked by climate crises and geopolitical conflicts, people worldwide, now surpassing eight billion, aimed to move past the challenges of high living costs and global turmoil.