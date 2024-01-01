Nigerian Leaders Extend Messages of Hope for 2024 Amidst Challenges

Amidst the challenges posed by Federal Government policy changes in 2023, Nigerian political leaders convey messages of hope for the New Year 2024.

In a New Year broadcast, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and state governors echo President Bola Tinubu’s call for resilience during tough times.

They emphasize commitment to deliver on promises, with optimism for positive changes in 2024.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State expresses hope for the end of security challenges, while Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State grants clemency to 31 prison inmates.

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State urges support for the government’s 8-point agenda, emphasizing compassion and understanding.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State encourages resilience, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State calls for accelerated development, and Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State assures a better future for residents.

Leaders like Peter Mbah of Enugu State foresee positive economic impacts, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State calls for sustainable development, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State pledges to settle pension arrears and implement salary reviews for state employees in 2024.