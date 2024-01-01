Menu
Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cultist, Recover Firearm

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old suspected cultist on Sunday and recovered a firearm from him.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect’s accomplices were on the run.

“The suspect and his fellow suspected cultists stormed a Lagos residential estate to avenge an earlier attack on their members by a rival cult group.

“Estate residents rose and succeeded in apprehending the suspect with his firearm while the others escaped arrest,’’ Hundeyin stated.

He hailed residents of the estate for not taking the laws into their hands, and for promptly handing the suspect to the police.

He assured that the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

