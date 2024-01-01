Economic takeaways from President Bola Tinubu’s New Year broadcast:

1. Fiscal measures: Removal of fuel subsidy and addressing the foreign exchange system to save the country from financial challenges.

2. Economic recovery plans: Emphasis on groundwork laid in the past seven months, including agreements on power projects and refinery development.

3. Electricity supply: Recognition that steady electricity supply is crucial for economic transformation, with plans to restart local refining and enhance power infrastructure.

4. Agriculture initiatives: Commitment to cultivating 500,000 hectares of farmlands to ensure constant food supply and affordability.

5. Business environment: Pledges to simplify fiscal and tax policies, sending a message to investors that Nigeria is ready and open for business.

6. Budget priorities: President Tinubu’s 2024 budget focuses on national defense, job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

7. National living wage: Implementation of a new national living wage for workers, addressing economic aspirations and well-being.

8. Commitment to evaluation: Establishment of a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit to ensure governance output improves living conditions.

Overall, the economic takeaways highlight a comprehensive approach to address fiscal challenges, promote economic recovery, and improve the well-being of citizens.