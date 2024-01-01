Menu
Kaduna Police Arrest Three suspected cable vandals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

January 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command Kaduna, has arrested three suspected vandals with electricity aluminium cables in Saminaka town in Lere Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, made this disclosure to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said on Sunday, at about 4 am, the command received information concerning the theft from a low-cost housing area on Kafanchan Road, Saminaka town, that some unknown persons were seen with some electricity cables.

“Our patrol team was drafted to the area and the three suspects, who hail from the Ungwan Bawa area of the town, were promptly arrested,” he said.

According to him, the suspects were found with aluminium cables and cutlasses at the time of their arrest.

He explained that they confessed to cutting the cables from electricity poles erected along the Saminaka-Kafanchan road.

The police spokesman, who disclosed that Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, was promptly informed of the incident, said an investigation was still ongoing.

He added that the suspects would be charged in court upon the completion of the investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

President Bola Tinubu has described 2023 as a very challenging year.
Here Are The 2024 Prophecies As Delivered By Pastor Enoch Adeboye Of The RCCG
