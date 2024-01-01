Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

Here Are The 2024 Prophecies As Delivered By Pastor Enoch Adeboye Of The RCCG

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 1,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has delivered prophecies for the year 2024.

Pastor Adeboye’s prophecies touched on Nigeria’s economy, health and individuals.

He gave the new year prophecy during the cross over service at the Redemption City in Lagos.

Addressing his congregation a few minutes into the new year, he stated that things will get worse before they get better in the new year.

He said; ” In 2024, things will get worse before it gets better. The wind is blowing, pray to God to allow the wind to blow you good.

“Some serious secrets would come into the open in Nigeria.”

On individuals, he said, “There are some people who would start the year as nobody but become significant before the end of the year.

“Get ready to grab many opportunities this year.”

International: “There will be divine intervention in those places that are hot. There will be medical breakthroughs in areas like asthma, cancer, hypertension, and diabetes”, he stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kaduna Police Arrest Three suspected cable vandals
Next article
Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cultist, Recover Firearm
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for...

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and the baby mama...

Buhari Expresses Concern Over Rate Of Drug Abuse In Katsina, Calls For Unity To End

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 1,2024. Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed concern over...

AY Makun drops end of the year apology

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor and comedian, AY Makun...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

Entertainment 0
January 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for...

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple appreciates singer’s undying love for her

Entertainment 0
January 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and the baby mama...

Buhari Expresses Concern Over Rate Of Drug Abuse In Katsina, Calls For Unity To End

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 1,2024. Former President Muhammad Buhari has expressed concern over...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com