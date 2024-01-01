Menu
”Genevieve pulls away from Everybody’ – Actress Kate Henshaw

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has shared insights into her recent rekindling of ties with colleague Genevieve Nnaji.

Henshaw, during an interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, opened up about the complexity of her enduring friendship with Genevieve.

The actress, who admitted that she had minor differences with Genevieve in the past, disclosed that the rekindling of their connection recently took place on the set of a Netflix production.

Narrating her encounter, she noted Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and other colleagues.

In a viral video on the internet, Henshaw drew a comparison, likening Genevieve to the popular American actress Angelina Jolie, who was known for navigating the movie industry independently.

She said:

“We’ve had our issues, but not big issues. I have loved her, but sometimes, she pulls away, she pulls away from everybody, and you are like ‘ah, am I smelling?, What have I done, and you wonder. What is happening?

“Then we met to shoot a commercial, and before then, we haven’t seen, we haven’t spoken for years. And she was so nice to me. And then she left the set before us and said, ‘Kate I have gone, just want to say goodbye.’ But then, I respect her because despite the fact that she pulls away, I think she is like an Angelina Jolie. She just wants to be on your [her] own.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

