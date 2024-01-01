Fubara Waves Red Pen in Defiance: Mocks Political Rivals’ Failed Impeachment Plot

Governor Siminalayi Fubara confidently addressed his political adversaries in Rivers State, asserting that their attempt to impeach him had failed, reaffirming his position as the governor of the oil-rich South-South state.

Speaking at a crossover church service in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara showcased a red pen symbolizing his resilience, declaring that as long as he continued to sign with the red biro, development would persist in Rivers State. He expressed optimism for unprecedented growth in the state in 2024 and called for the support and prayers of the people.

The recent political turmoil in Rivers State witnessed a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, resulting in lawmakers switching parties, the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and resignations of pro-Wike commissioners from Fubara’s cabinet.

Despite interventions by President Bola Tinubu and elder statesmen, the crisis escalated into a full-blown conflict, leading to a December meeting between the President, Wike, Fubara, and their respective camps, reportedly resulting in a truce.