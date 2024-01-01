Menu
EFCC Summons Former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq Over Alleged N37 Billion Fraud

By: The Editor

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for questioning regarding an alleged fraud of N37,170,855,753.44 during her tenure.

Umar-Farouq, appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is required to appear at the EFCC headquarters in Jabbi, Abuja on January 3, 2024, pursuant to Section 38 (I) of the EFCC Act, 2004, and Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

The investigation centers on funds reportedly laundered through contractor James Okwete.

Umar-Farouq, denying any connection to Okwete, has vowed to defend her actions and programs during her ministerial tenure.

