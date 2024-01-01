Menu
Don’t make friends with the poor in 2024” – Portable

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular singer, Portable shares lessons for 2024 as he advises on why people shouldn’t work with the poor or make friends with them in the coming year, 2024.

The street-hop musician has released some nuggets for those who intend to be of use to themselves in the year 2024, and how they can be successful like him.

He said that when people make friends with folks who are poor, they would remain poor because such people have a way of bringing others down to their level.

The “Zazoo” crooner advised people that they should only roll with wealthy folks so they can be wealthy too.

He noted, however, that one should always help the poor, but not to make friends with them.(www.naija247news.com).

