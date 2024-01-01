Menu
Lifestyle News

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II To Abdicate After 52 Years

By: The Editor

Date:

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Europe’s longest-reigning monarch, has surprised the nation by announcing her abdication after 52 years on the throne.

The 83-year-old queen, known for her artistic pursuits and contributions to Danish culture, revealed her decision during the New Year’s Eve speech, citing age and health concerns.

She will hand over the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on January 14.

Queen Margrethe has been praised for modernizing Danish royalty and maintaining a non-political stance during her lengthy reign. Crown Prince Frederik, an advocate for environmental causes, is set to continue the country’s constitutional monarchy.

